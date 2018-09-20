Train crushes police inspector on special assignment in Lagos

news

A train has crushed a police inspector, Philip Kolo, on special assignment in Lagos to death.

In a report by Punch, Kolo, who was attached to the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit Strike Team, Force Headquarters, Abuja, was killed alongside a yet-to-be identified commercial motorcycle rider around PWD bus stop, Ikeja, Lagos State.

It was also reported that the sad incident occurred on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 10:30 AM.

How police inspector was crushed to death

According to the report, Kolo was on his way to Ikeja on a commercial motorcycle when the train was also passing.

The motorcycle rider was coming from the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and wanted to enter the Ikeja GRA when the incident occurred.

It was further reported that the train had been blaring from a distance, which made other road users to stay off its track.

However, the rider had reportedly attempted to beat the oncoming train and cross the rail track but failed and got himself and Inspector Kolo crushed to death.

An official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority who was quoted in the report said the deceased were dismembered after they were crushed by the train.

Police confirms inspector Kolo's death

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the death of inspector Kolo, who was based in Abuja and was on an official assignment with his team members in Lagos, when he met his untimely death.

Chike said the corpses had been deposited in the Lagos Mainland Hospital mortuary.

He said, “The policeman was in Lagos for an investigation and was being conveyed from Agege to Ikeja when the motorcycle he was on was hit by the train. His corpse has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.”