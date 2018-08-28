Pulse.ng logo
TOPFEEDS wins "Nigeria most preferred animal feeds of the year 2018"

TOPFEEDS Company wins "Nigeria most preferred animal feeds brand of the year 2018"

The prestigious award ceremony played host to heads and representatives of prominent Nigerian brands in Agriculture, Health, Food and Beverage among others. 

  • Published: , Refreshed:
TOPFEEDS wins "Nigeria most preferred animal feeds brand of the year 2018" play

Anthony Ewing, MD.

(File)

Foremost and Leading livestock nutritional providers, TOPFEEDS, have been announced as the 2018 winner of the Nigeria Most Preferred Animal Feeds brand of the year at the ‘Made in Nigeria Brands Awards’ 2018.

The prestigious award which took place in Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, August 17th 2018, played host to heads and representatives of prominent Nigerian brands in Agriculture, Health, Food and Beverage among others. 

In recognition of its excellent service delivery and immense contribution to the Nigerian Agricultural and Husbandry sector TOPFEEDS was presented the award which was received by its MD; Mr. Anthony Ewing supported by senior officials of the company namely GM, Sales & Marketing; Mr. Austin Dalyop, RM, West Region; Mr. Olufemi Bababwale and Sales Representative, Lagos & Otta; Mr. Eric Adeleye.

TOPFEEDS wins "Nigeria most preferred animal feeds brand of the year 2018" play

L-R Desmond Esorougwe; Executive Registrar (Made In Nigeria Brand Awards), Olufemi Babawale, Regional Manager, West Region, Anthony Ewing; MD, Austin Dalyop; Sales & Marketing and Eric Adeleye; Sales Rep – Otta

(File)

 

TOPFEEDS was presented this award for its continuous role in providing Made in Nigeria livestock feeds that meet International quality standard. The service of this brand has been tested and trusted over the years. We are excited about the coming years.” – Mr. Desmond Esorougwe, Executive Registrar, Made in Nigeria Brands Awards.

MINBA is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates outstanding personalities, brands and services for their contributions in their various industries. It has since its inception become the benchmark for recognizing and celebrating products and milestones for integrated industries in Nigeria.

In his response to the recognition of the brand, M.D, TOPFEEDS, Mr. Anthony Ewing stated that “We feel honored receiving this award, we do not take this lightly. This has propelled us to keep working hard to provide the very best for our customers and in every way possible, contribute our quota to the development of the Nigerian economy”

TOPFEEDS wins "Nigeria most preferred animal feeds brand of the year 2018" play

L-R GM, Sales & Marketing; Austin Dalyop, Olufemi Babawale, RM, West and Anthony Ewing, MD.

(File)

 

“Poultry and fish farmers across the country have attested to the superior quality of TOPFEEDS brands. The Award is an affirmation of the consistency of the company in producing world class brands.” added Mr. Austin Dalyop, GM, Sales and Marketing.

TOPFEEDS products are available nationwide at Distributor outlets.

TOPFEEDS wins "Nigeria most preferred animal feeds brand of the year 2018" play

TOPFEEDS wins "Nigeria most preferred animal feeds brand of the year 2018"

(File)

 

For more information, visit Premier Feed Mills/TopFeeds on:

Instagram: @thefmngroup

Twitter: @thefmngroup

 

About TOPFEEDS

TOPFEEDS, the trading name of Premier Feed Mills is a subsidiary of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc.

Since inception, it has grown to become the foremost and leading livestock nutrition brand in Nigeria, providing best quality animal feed at attractive prices.

Founded about 50 years ago in (1968) in Sapele, Delta state, Nigeria, Flour Mills kicked off operations with a 5 metric tons/hr facility which produced animal feed commercially.

Over the years, and through consistent investment in the Nigerian economy, TOPFEEDS expanded its capacity from 15,000 metric tons/month to 380,000 metric tons/year, and now, a combined production capacity of 730,000 metric tons/year in Ibadan, Calabar, and Kaduna, with outposts in Onitsha, making TOPFEEDS the dominant brand in animal nutrition sector in Nigeria. The company continues to create thousands of direct and indirect employments for Nigerians across the country.

It’s three factories are strategically located across Nigeria, thus facilitating nationwide availability of all TOPFEEDS brands. 

 

