Teacher confesses to assaulting 3 minors in Benue

He assaulted one of the girls three times at the age of 8.
This time, a Kogi State indigene, Onuche Daniel, has confessed to sexually assaulting three of his students. He is a teacher with Divinity Care Nursey and Primary School, Makurdi, Benue State.
According to Instablog9ja, the three children are 8-year-old Peace, whom he admittedly assaulted 3 times, Angbiandoo and Mimidoo.
Activist Ukan Kurugh, the first assault took place in the classroom, and the other two took place in the toilet.
Onuche is currently detained at the B-Division police station, from where he will be transferred to the State Police Headquarters in Makurdi.