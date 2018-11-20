Teacher confesses to assaulting 3 minors in Benue

news

Sexual assault is an infamous part of Nigerian news with bare grown men being continually attracted to kids and even babies. There is also the case of Elizabeth Ogbanje Ochanya, the 13-year-old who died of VVF in Benue State after a four-year abuse by her uncle and cousin.

This time, a Kogi State indigene, Onuche Daniel, has confessed to sexually assaulting three of his students. He is a teacher with Divinity Care Nursey and Primary School, Makurdi, Benue State.

According to Instablog9ja, the three children are 8-year-old Peace, whom he admittedly assaulted 3 times, Angbiandoo and Mimidoo.

Activist Ukan Kurugh, the first assault took place in the classroom, and the other two took place in the toilet.

Onuche is currently detained at the B-Division police station, from where he will be transferred to the State Police Headquarters in Makurdi.