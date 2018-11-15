Tank stand collapses on UNN student's new car (Video)

news

It’s been a funny week of shocking occurrences. First, the sudden California wildfires that destroyed people’s homes.

Celebrities like Neil Young, Mile Cyrus, and Gerrard Butler lost homes to the fire that sent more than 100 people into homelessness or at least, loss of property.

According to a video posted on Instablog9ja earlier today, November 15, 2018, a student of the University of Nsukka, Enugu woke up this morning to find her newly purchased car badly crushed by a tank stand that fell from the roof of the 4-storey building she resides in.

The tank stand had fallen earlier this morning and while it was falling, some of its remnants also destroyed some rooms in the building as some things off the tank stand found their way in, through the window.

The girl can be seen in the video, looking distraught and helpless as she surveils the scene in disbelief.

This is indeed sad.