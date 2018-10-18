Subscribers excited over Glo network experience

news

As noticeable improvements in the voice and data quality of telecommunications services provider, Globacom, become widespread, excited subscribers across the nation have lauded the network for the recent system upgrade.

Some of them who voiced their satisfaction with the network said, “It is evident that Globacom has really made efforts to bring its system to a higher pedestal than it was”.

One of them, Yayah Al-Alpha who resides in Sabongida Ora, Owan West Local Government, Edo State, says his voice calls are clearer while his data lasts longer, adding that he recently had to purchase a new phone from Gloworld on the strength of his satisfaction with the network. “I was surprised to receive a bonus 1.5GB data on the new phone. This has pushed my subscription longer by about one month. I am so happy that I am planning to buy a phone for my wife so that she can also reap the benefits of Globacom’s Smartphone Festival,” Al-Alpha stated.

Similarly, Bashir Umar, a retired civil servant resident in Kaduna enthused: “Indeed, Glo internet service has further improved in recent times. I only switched to Globacom about five months ago due to ineffectiveness of the other networks and my experience is fantastic. I use data heavily and so far the service has been very pleasant. Glo is the network of choice.”

A corporate beneficiary of Glo Close User Group (CUG), Inland Waters, an Ilorin, Kwara State-based water company, also lent credence to the quality of services rendered by Globacom. Its Project Manager, Poju Philips, disclosed that “in the last few months, we have been on roller coaster ride with smooth calls and fast internet services. I give kudos to Globacom for delighting Nigerians with good services.”

Akola Abiodun, an Engineer resident in Rumuola, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said he also noticed an improvement in the quality of voice calls on the Glo network. The occasional scratching noise on the network is gone as all my calls are very clear and distinct. Said he, “as an engineer myself, I know that such vast improvement is only possible after a major overhaul of infrastructure”.

For Ibrahim Liadi, the benefits from the system upgrade are personal. According to him, a group of engineers recently approached him to lease a portion of land from him for the erection of a Base Transceiver Station (BTS). “I am happy to be collaborating with Globacom. Apart from the regular revenue that I am expecting to come from the lease, it is a pleasant feeling to be part of the success story of such a great company as Globacom”, said Laidi.

Calabar, Cross River-based Aniefiok Uwanna’s account is similar to Liadi’s as he also just signed an agreement to erect a BTS within his premises. “I am glad to opt for Glo for the project as its services are very good. I also enjoy their data services which I find fast and reliable”, Uwanna declared.



This is a featured post