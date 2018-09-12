Soldier suffocates 6-month-old stepson for crying too much

news

A soldier identified as Witthawat Jitthanopajai, 21, has reportedly suffocated his 6-month-old stepson for crying too much.

The infant died on the evening of Monday, September 10, 2018, in the Thai capital of Bangkok.

According to reports, the soldier was apprehended alongside, Kanchana Thetsawang, reportedly the mother of the child whose husband died six months before the incident.

The police gathered that she left the 6-month-old child at home with Jitthanopajai who is described as an army private.

ALSO READ: Mysterious person slices off baby's cheek after it died in hospital

More reports confirm that the baby's corpse was taken to its grand mother's residence in the Huay Kwang district.

It was found in a basket on Sunday, September 9, 2018.

Witthawat Jitthanopajai allegedly killed the child by wrapping it with a blanket and lying on it.