Soldier suffocates 6-month-old stepson for crying too much

While trying to stop a 6-month-old baby from crying, its stepdad wrapped it in a blanket and lied on it. But it unfortunately rendered the child deprived of air.

  • Published:
A mother returns to her residence to find out that her 6-month-old son has been killed by a man she recently married.

A soldier identified as Witthawat Jitthanopajai, 21, has reportedly suffocated his 6-month-old stepson for crying too much.

The infant died on the evening of Monday, September 10, 2018, in the Thai capital of Bangkok.

A little boy was reportedly found at his grandmother's house after getting suffocated by its step-dad.

According to reports, the soldier was apprehended alongside, Kanchana Thetsawang, reportedly the mother of the child whose husband died six months before the incident.

The police gathered that she left the 6-month-old child at home with Jitthanopajai who is described as an army private.

More reports confirm that the baby's corpse was taken to its grand mother's residence in the Huay Kwang district.

The police in Thailand were able to trace a couple after discovering that their child has been killed. The step-father of the deceased is being treated as the main suspect.

It was found in a basket on Sunday, September 9, 2018.

Witthawat Jitthanopajai allegedly killed the child by wrapping it with a blanket and lying on it.

