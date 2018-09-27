Pulse.ng logo
Snake and a pack of condoms found with man acting insane

A man who pretended to be insane has blown his cover after a mob caught him with a pack of condoms.

  • Published:
A woman who attended school with a suspected ritualist Mustapha has helped in identifying him while he was pretending to be mentally challenged.

(Sleekarena)

In Rivers State, a local vigilante group has reportedly caught a man named Mustapha who is suspected to be a ritualist.

The suspect who wore tattered clothing was found with a snake, car key and a voter's card.

A suspected ritualist Mustapha was reportedly identified by a woman he attended school with.

(National Helm)

 

According to a report on IG, Mustapha was apprehended on Thursday, September 27, 2018. Also found with him are a "court affidavit and a wallet containing N3,500".

He was reportedly identified by a woman, Mrs Obinna who attended school with him.

