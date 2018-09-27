Snake and a pack of condoms found with man acting insane

news

In Rivers State, a local vigilante group has reportedly caught a man named Mustapha who is suspected to be a ritualist .

The suspect who wore tattered clothing was found with a snake, car key and a voter's card.

ALSO READ: Woman reportedly escapes from Taxify driver who tried to kidnap her

According to a report on IG, Mustapha was apprehended on Thursday, September 27, 2018. Also found with him are a "court affidavit and a wallet containing N3,500".

He was reportedly identified by a woman, Mrs Obinna who attended school with him.