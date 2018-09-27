Snake and a pack of condoms found with man acting insane

A man who pretended to be insane has blown his cover after a mob caught him with a pack of condoms.
The suspect who wore tattered clothing was found with a snake, car key and a voter's card.
ALSO READ: Woman reportedly escapes from Taxify driver who tried to kidnap her
According to a report on IG, Mustapha was apprehended on Thursday, September 27, 2018. Also found with him are a "court affidavit and a wallet containing N3,500".
He was reportedly identified by a woman, Mrs Obinna who attended school with him.