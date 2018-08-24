While anticipating the arrival of a motorcycle rider, Osun State Polytechnic takes a bullet reportedly discharged by a SARS officer.
According to blogger Linda Ikeji, the deceased Babatunde Nafiu was killed on Thursday, August 23, 2018.
ALSO READ: Officials of police unit to undergo psychiatric test
The Linda Ikeji Blog (LIB) confirms that the name of the officer is Gbadamosi Lukman also known as Radical.
LIB explains that the deceased and his company were awaiting the arrival of a motorcycle before the attack which left Nafiu in a pool of blood.