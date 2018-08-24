Pulse.ng logo
SARS officer reportedly kills student of Osun State Polytechnic

While anticipating the arrival of a motorcycle rider, Osun State Polytechnic takes a bullet reportedly discharged by a SARS officer.

  • Published:
SARS officer reportedly kills student of Osun State Polytechnic play

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)

The order to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has failed to prevent the death of an Osun State Polytechnic student reportedly shot dead by an officer.

According to blogger Linda Ikeji, the deceased Babatunde Nafiu was killed on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

SARS officer reportedly kills student of Osun State Polytechnic play

Babatunde Nafiu in a pool of blood after a SARS officer reportedly shot him.

(LIB)

ALSO READ: Officials of police unit to undergo psychiatric test

The Linda Ikeji Blog (LIB) confirms that the name of the officer is Gbadamosi Lukman also known as Radical.

LIB explains that the deceased and his company were awaiting the arrival of a motorcycle before the attack which left Nafiu in a pool of blood.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

