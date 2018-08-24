news

The order to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has failed to prevent the death of an Osun State Polytechnic student reportedly shot dead by an officer.

According to blogger Linda Ikeji, the deceased Babatunde Nafiu was killed on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

ALSO READ: Officials of police unit to undergo psychiatric test

The Linda Ikeji Blog (LIB) confirms that the name of the officer is Gbadamosi Lukman also known as Radical.

LIB explains that the deceased and his company were awaiting the arrival of a motorcycle before the attack which left Nafiu in a pool of blood.