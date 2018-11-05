Pulse.ng logo
Rio Ferdinand in Nigeria: A Guinness extraordinary football experience

In anticipation of Rio’s visit, Guinness Nigeria will be running a promo to select winners to join Rio at a live international match in Cameroon. The promotion will be launched on 9th November 2018.

Guinness Nigeria recently unveiled an exciting new partnership with legendary premier league footballer, Rio Ferdinand. The Manchester United defender will be visiting Nigeria from 30th November to 1st December to join Guinness’ efforts to find and celebrate Nigerian football fans that are Made of More.

In anticipation of Rio’s visit, Guinness Nigeria will be running a promo to select winners to join Rio at a live international match in Cameroon. The promotion will be launched on 9th November 2018. You are welcome to participate by sending an SMS of the code under the crown of your Guinness Promotional Bottle to 1759.

Commenting on Rio Ferdinand’s visit to Nigeria, Managing Director Guinness Nigeria, Baker Magunda, remarked:

“Guinness is a bold beer for extraordinary people. So, we are delighted to be working with Rio Ferdinand, a player who has constantly demonstrated bold creativity, imagination and confidence on the field”.

To find out more about the promotion, like the Guinness Facebook page, www/facebook.com/Guinness and follow our handle on IG @guinnessngr

 

