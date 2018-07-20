news

In Palopo, Indonesia, local residents have joined hands in order to rescue a 10-meter-long python trapped under a vehicle.

The activities showing this was captured in a video shared on Facebook.

A group of people were seen as they struggled to pull out the snake quite big in size.

While efforts were made, the reptile roamed its head freely under the vehicle.

Its sympathisers appeared to dismissed their fear of an attack in favour of rescuing the animal.