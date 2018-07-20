news

The writing on a cardboard threatening punishment from 'Ogun' has offered a sharp warning to anyone looking to dump refuse at an unknown community.

To discourage dirt, a signage bearing notes meant to caution litterers, was glued to an electric pole positioned on a sidewalk.

The notes written on the board offered a stern warning to prospective litterers.

"If you drop refuse here Ogun (the god of thunder) will kill you in Jesus name," reads the text from the board.

ALSO READ: Nigerian lady thanks God after surviving nasty gas explosion

The brown-coloured surface also carried along with it the drawing of a skull to help drive home the message.