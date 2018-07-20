Death is one of the likely consequence for persons looking to litter their environment. This was boldly stated on a board.
To discourage dirt, a signage bearing notes meant to caution litterers, was glued to an electric pole positioned on a sidewalk.
The notes written on the board offered a stern warning to prospective litterers.
"If you drop refuse here Ogun (the god of thunder) will kill you in Jesus name," reads the text from the board.
The brown-coloured surface also carried along with it the drawing of a skull to help drive home the message.