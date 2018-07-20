Pulse.ng logo
Residents invite 'Ogun' to kill those who litter premises

We Want Cleanliness Residents invite 'Ogun' to kill those who litter premises

Death is one of the likely consequence for persons looking to litter their environment. This was boldly stated on a board.

Residents invite 'Ogun' to kill those who litter premises play

The harsh warning on a board offers a clear image concerning the likely consequences of littering a community.

(Twitter/solaadio)

The writing on a cardboard threatening punishment from 'Ogun' has offered a sharp warning to anyone looking to dump refuse at an unknown community.

To discourage dirt, a signage bearing notes meant to caution litterers, was glued to an electric pole positioned on a sidewalk.

The notes written on the board offered a stern warning to prospective litterers.

Residents invite 'Ogun' to kill those who litter premises play

A road has been taken over by waste.

(Wise TV)

 

"If you drop refuse here Ogun (the god of thunder) will kill you in Jesus name," reads the text from the board.

The brown-coloured surface also carried along with it the drawing of a skull to help drive home the message.

