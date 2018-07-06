Policemen land boss in trouble after beating up a lawyer

news

A pair of policemen accused of beating up a lawyer have landed their boss in trouble.

For their boss a D.P.O who is in charge of the Lion Building Police Division, this was the consequence following a viral video which reportedly captured the duo threatening to shoot the attorney Olakunle Kareem at a chamber located on the Lagos Island.

According to Punch News, Kareem called for assistance from the police when his boss Oluyemi Olawore invited other officers to manhandle him.

In the report, Olawore alleged that the victim tried to kidnap him.

A spokesperson for the Lagos state police command CSP Chike Oti confirmed the development as well as the action taken by the force.

“A video of police officers assaulting a young lawyer said to be demanding his salary caught the attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, who constituted an investigation panel to look into the allegation.

“Findings revealed that officers in the video are not SARS operatives as alleged, but conventional policemen attached to the Lion Building Police Station, who were invited to the chamber of Olawore & Co. of 28/30, McCarty Street, Lagos Island, by the managing partner, Oluyomi Olawore.

“The said Oluyomi Olawore sent a distress call to the police through one of his junior partners, requesting that he be rescued from another junior partner by name, Olakunle Kareem, whom he alleged was about to use an unlawful force on him having disconnected the firms’ CCTV cameras and locked up all doors leading into the firm and by so doing, held Olawore hostage inside his office.

“It was based on the complaint that the DPO in charge of Lion Building dispatched policemen to the chamber to bring the feuding lawyers over for interrogation.

"However, the Commissioner of Police observed with dismay that the policemen sent to the scene were not at their professional best.

“He has therefore ordered that the policemen, who have been arrested, be tried on oath.

"They risk stiff punishments for their actions. The CP also directed that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Lion Building division be queried for lack of supervision,” the police spokesperson was quoted by Punch.

The perception about the police in Nigeria is generally negative. This has been encouraged by acts of brutality against civilians.

Operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) have especially received harsh feedback for allegedly harassing youths in the hope to extort money from them.

Perhaps the punishment of two officers reported to have assaulted the lawyer will send a message concerning the intent of the police in ensuring order.