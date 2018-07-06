Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Policemen land boss in trouble after beating up a lawyer

Ruffians After beating up lawyer black and blue, policemen land boss in trouble

A police D.P.O was made to receive a query due to the conduct of two officers who work under him.

  • Published:
After beating up lawyer black and blue, policemen land boss in trouble play

A group of policeman are seen manhandling a civilian.

(Aproko247)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A pair of policemen accused of beating up a lawyer have landed their boss in trouble.

For their boss a D.P.O who is in charge of the Lion Building Police Division, this was the consequence following a viral video which reportedly captured the duo threatening to shoot the attorney Olakunle Kareem at a chamber located on the Lagos Island.

After beating up lawyer black and blue, policemen land boss in trouble play

A pair of policemen who were accused of beating up a lawyer have been arrested.

(The Eagleonline)

 

According to Punch News, Kareem called for assistance from the police when his boss Oluyemi Olawore invited other officers to manhandle him.

In the report, Olawore alleged that the victim tried to kidnap him.

ALSO READ: Human remains are found in serial killer's house but police wonder if they are fresh

A spokesperson for the Lagos state police command CSP Chike Oti confirmed the development as well as the action taken by the force.

“A video of police officers assaulting a young lawyer said to be demanding his salary caught the attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, who constituted an investigation panel to look into the allegation.

“Findings revealed that officers in the video are not SARS operatives as alleged, but conventional policemen attached to the Lion Building Police Station, who were invited to the chamber of Olawore & Co. of 28/30, McCarty Street, Lagos Island, by the managing partner, Oluyomi Olawore.

“The said Oluyomi Olawore sent a distress call to the police through one of his junior partners, requesting that he be rescued from another junior partner by name, Olakunle Kareem, whom he alleged was about to use an unlawful force on him having disconnected the firms’ CCTV cameras and locked up all doors leading into the firm and by so doing, held Olawore hostage inside his office.

“It was based on the complaint that the DPO in charge of Lion Building dispatched policemen to the chamber to bring the feuding lawyers over for interrogation.

"However, the Commissioner of Police observed with dismay that the policemen sent to the scene were not at their professional best.

“He has therefore ordered that the policemen, who have been arrested, be tried on oath.

"They risk stiff punishments for their actions. The CP also directed that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Lion Building division be queried for lack of supervision,” the police spokesperson was quoted by Punch.

The perception about the police in Nigeria is generally negative. This has been encouraged by acts of brutality against civilians.

After beating up lawyer black and blue, policemen land boss in trouble play

Some SARS operatives have been found guilty of unprofessional behaviour.

(Tribune Online)

 

ALSO READ: Policeman kills female corps member a day before ending service

Operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) have especially received harsh feedback for allegedly harassing youths in the hope to extort money from them.

Perhaps the punishment of two officers reported to have assaulted the lawyer will send a message concerning the intent of the police in ensuring order.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomachbullet
2 Thankful! God saves man from black cobra attack while using toilet...bullet
3 Work Hazard Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in...bullet

Related Articles

Mind Your Business Fulani herdsmen kill SARS officers who tried to settle fight
#EndSARS Unpopular SARS nearly kill Lagosians shot at around Fela Shrine
Criminal Minds These dangerous thieves are as deadly as Offa robbery suspects
Wrong Move SARS officers bite more than they can chew after slapping soldier
The Police Again Nursing mum mercilessly beaten by policeman she scolded
Spoiler Party guests enjoying weed and codeine disappear at the arrival of police
Change Of Power Hood boys chase away SARS officers who messed with them
Like Offa Robbers SARS take illegal raid to hostel of university students in 4 am break in
After Surviving School Policeman kills female corps member a day before ending service

Metro

Yetunde Akilapa in court for stealing and burgling again
Cursed or Jinxed Yetunde Akilapa in court for stealing and burgling again
Ex-spouses fight over paternity of Tanzanian actress' late son
Strange But True 2 ex-husbands fight over paternity of actress' late son
SS3 pupil can't decide which of 5 teachers got her pregnant
Used & Dumped SS3 pupil can't decide on which of 5 teachers got her pregnant
Human remains are found in serial killer's house but police wonder if they are fresh
Big Headache Human remains are found in serial killer's house but police wonder if they are fresh