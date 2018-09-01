Policeman allegedly dies drinking for 2 days non stop

news

A Kenyan police have been reported dead after he allegedly embarked on a drinking spree for two days non stop.

In a report by Tuko, a Kenyan online platform, the policeman's death was confirmed by the police force.

The police have also launched an investigation to determine the actual cause of the officer's death after it is widely believed that he had drank alcohol non stop for two days.

The officer allegedly drank alcohol excessively and was later found lifeless after the second day.

A senior police officer of the Kenyan police division, Matwa Muchangi, also confirmed the incident.

Muchangi also expressed shock at how the officer managed to drink too much alcohol without eating any food.

