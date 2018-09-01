Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Policeman allegedly dies drinking for 2 days non stop

Shayo Na Bastard Policeman allegedly dies drinking for 2 days non stop

A senior police officer of the Kenyan police division, Matwa Muchangi, also confirmed the incident.

  • Published:
Policeman allegedly dies drinking for 2 days non stop play

A senior police officer of the Kenyan police division, Matwa Muchangi, also confirmed the incident.

(20minutes.es)

A Kenyan police have been reported dead after he allegedly embarked on a drinking spree for two days non stop.

In a report by Tuko, a Kenyan online platform, the policeman's death was confirmed by the police force.

The police have also launched an investigation to determine the actual cause of the officer's death after it is widely believed that he had drank alcohol non stop for two days.

The officer allegedly drank alcohol excessively and was later found lifeless after the second day.

A senior police officer of the Kenyan police division, Matwa Muchangi, also confirmed the incident.

Muchangi also expressed shock at how the officer managed to drink too much alcohol without eating any food.

Delta State police reportedly shoot two brothers for arguing

ncident which saw policemen shoot two brothers for arguing publicly in the Ovwian area of Delta State.

According to User, Isreal Joe, the officers attached to the Ovwian police division shot at the two brothers who were having an argument at Victory View Hotels along Udu Road.

ALSO READ: Man tortured by Army cadet for calling female officer "Beautiful"

Although Joe revealed that the police are taking responsibility for the treatment of the two boys who were immediately hospitalised, he called on the Delta state government to intervene in the situation.

He accused the officers of becoming more and more unruly and unlawful on a daily basis.

Joe also shared photos of the brothers on their hospital bed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 One Chance Woman jumps off speeding taxi to escape from alleged ritualistsbullet
2 Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered...bullet
3 Ghostface Meet the 22-year-old who cut his nose and ears to look...bullet

Related Articles

Another Sad Death Drunk Nigerian killed for harassing a female bar attendant in South Africa
Power Drunk Police reportedly shoot two brothers for arguing
Photos Man runs out naked to stop thief who tried to steal his Range Rover
P.T.S.D Woman survives boat accident but she is still living in P.H's deep waters
Madness In Practice SA man on the run after burning pregnant girlfriend with bar heater
Strange But True 64-year-old granddad kills grandson under the influence of alcohol
Set-Up Journalist falls for trap which caught him in bed with married woman
Update Police arrest man who stabbed daughter to death a day to her wedding

Metro

5 family members killed by generator fumes
Electricity I make N180,000 monthly, says telephone charger
Federal High Court Lagos
Unbelievable 16-year-old girl allegedly shoots 27-year-old man dead
Access WhatsApp banking now live; +234 9090 901 901 – Start now
Access Bank WhatsApp banking now live; +234 9090 901 901 – Start now
How babysitters can keep kids away from child snatchers with evil intention
What Not To Do How babysitters can protect children from kidnappers