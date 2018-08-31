Pulse.ng logo
41 Nigerian prostitutes between ages 18 and 25, arrested in Ghana

In an apparent display of shame, some ladies alleged to be prostitutes cover their faces as a camera tried to capture them.

In Ghana, the police have arrested 41 Nigerian prostitutes between the ages of 18 to 25.

Many reports confirm that they were apprehended at a place described as Choice. It is reportedly a location with a vibrant nighttime atmosphere.

A police inspector Diana Tei Eninful led a team to the area following complaints from the residents who allege that their neighbourhood has become a home for drug dealers and armed robbers.

Some of the prostitutes are alleged to have accused unknown people of refusing to pay for their services. In order to extort money from them, they make use of their pimps.

This has brought about tension in Choice according to online reports.

