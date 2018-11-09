Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian Police make two thieves dance with stolen goats (Video)

Nigerian Police command two thieves to dance with their stolen goats (Video)

The suspects can be seen with the video tied around their necks while they do some nervous dance movements.

  • Published:
Nigerian Police make thieves dance with stolen goats (Video) play

Nigerian Police make thieves dance with stolen goats (Video)

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

It’s close to Christmas season and it was inevitable that we would start seeing crazy theft cases. Yesterday, Pulse reported the how a woman stole stockfish at Ajah market and started begging after she was caught. She even admitted to letting Allah down.

Today, it is the Nigerian Police having a crazy day with two suspected goat thieves in an unknown Nigerian location. What they did was command the two men to dance with the two goats they allegedly stole, tied around their necks — one goat for each suspect .

In the video posted on Instablog9ja on Friday, November 9, 2018, some of the onlookers covered the suspects as they danced nervously in a public place.

It was obvious that the Policemen were aiming to disgrace both men who can be seen shirtless in the video. They both had jean trousers on though, and one of them even wore a chain around his neck.

Watch the video here;

