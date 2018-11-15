news

A Nigerian man Adekunle Adetiloye already serving a jail term of 18 years in the United States, is reportedly on trial for stealing his own identity.

According to AP News, the convict was sentenced in the year 2012 having created a fictional version of himself.

He reportedly used that to successfully argue for a lesser sentence. AP gathers that his real name is Michael Adeyemo.

More report confirms that he has been charged with four counts of obstruction of justice and risks getting 10 years in addition to his current prison time.

What led him to jail?

AP News describes the convict as the "mastermind behind a plot to steal the identities of 38,000 people and bilk dozens of banks out of millions of dollars."

Adetiloye breaks record by becoming the first person to pull off the largest credit card scheme in US history.

He was able to gain access to commercial data companies including LexisNexis and ChoicePoint. Access to these organizations often rely high-level clearance such as in law enforcement officers.