Nigerian invents locally-made electric water heating bucket

Some visitors to the fair who were overwhelmed by the invention bought the product, labeled ‘Tens Heaters.’

(NAN)

An electric water heating bucket invented by a Nigerian, Mr Jude Ehiabhi, was attracting high patronage at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Some visitors to the fair who were overwhelmed by the invention bought the product, labelled ‘Tens Heaters.’

A NAN correspondent at the trade fair reports that the locally-made electric water heater was made with five-litre and 10-litre plastic buckets.

The heater bucket had a wire connected underneath that could be plugged to electric circuit.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur said he acquired the skill about seven years ago when he couldn’t further his university studies.

‘‘I first tried to repair abandoned water heaters at home, then I studied how the wires were connected.

‘‘One day I decided to connect the wire underneath a bucket and sealed the holes and that’s all.

“At first I thought people wouldn’t appreciate it, then I started selling it to individuals; if not that I lacked funds I would have further my studies to learn more about it.

‘‘I want both the government and other stakeholders responsible for entrepreneural development to assist me, so I can give it a nice packaging to meet international standard,” Ehiabhi said.

Mrs Bola Adeshina, who visited the product stand, said the innovation was good and very convincing.

‘‘The most interesting part is that the bucket is not melting, neither is it leaking; such talent should not be left alone to bear his burden; he needs to be assisted financially by relevant authorities,’’ she said.

A businessman, who identified himself as Thomas Ola, said the innovation was quite impressive.

‘‘In fact, I am still amazed with what I am seeing, a big bucket like this can heat water without leaking; this is shocking.

‘‘It is true that Nigerians have talents,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the price of the five-litre bucket is N2,000 while that of 10-litres is N3,000.

