news

In Ekiti State, a Fulani herdsman who lost 22 cows stricken down by thunder believes this to be an " act of God" .

The animals were reportedly killed in Iloro-Ekiti on Monday, October 1, 2018, according to a post on IG.

ALSO READ: Angry cow strangles lion to death in a marvellous fight

Abdulkadri Kadiri who owns the cows has no explanation for the incident he considers an unnatural event.