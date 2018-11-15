A mother was unable to explain her actions after pouring hot water on her son's body.
According to a social media post, the woman was unable to give reasons for her action.
In a clip, the victim is revealed with scars from the incident.
Lady arrested for scalding her child with hot water . . A lady has been arrested by the police in Ogun State, for allegedly pouring hot water on her child. . . The incident happened, yesterday, in Sango Otta. The suspect refused to reveal the reason for her action. However, she was arrested after residents reported her to the police.