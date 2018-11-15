Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Mum bathes own child with hot water and gives no reason for her action

Mum reportedly bathes own child with hot water and gives no reason for her action [Video]

A mother was unable to explain her actions after pouring hot water on her son's body.

  • Published:
Mum reportedly bathes own child with hot water and gives no reason for her action play

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)

In Sango, Ogun State, a mother has been apprehended by the police after bathing her child with hot water.

According to a social media post, the woman was unable to give reasons for her action.

ALSO READ: Woman empties hot water on housemaid who fell asleep on duty

In a clip, the victim is revealed with scars from the incident.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Related Articles

Devil In Human Form Woman kills 2-yr-old grandchild as a lesson to its mother
Hot Water Challenge 9-year-old boy burns friend's skin in viral trend
Pushed By Unknown Force 14-year-old house help kills elderly boss in her sleep
Rainmakers Can these people actually control rain?
‘Magician’ embarrassed as snake he swallowed refused to come out (Video)

Metro

Man seeking wealth reportedly caught with body parts of 4-year-old boy
Man seeking wealth reportedly caught with body parts of 4-year-old boy
Access Bank supports African storytelling
Access Bank supports African storytelling
Bride goes on with her wedding despite the death of groom
Bride goes on with her wedding despite the death of groom
Times multimedia partners CNN to create Folio.ng
Times Multimedia partners CNN to create Folio.ng
X
Advertisement