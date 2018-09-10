Martell hosted the AMVCA afterparty and it was all shades of lit!

news

After an amazing awards show, came the most amazing party ever! The Martell AMVCA After Party red carpet, hosted by Bolanle Olukanni was all shades of lit.

The event featured celebrities including Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Bisola Aiyeola, TBoss, Alexx Ekubo, Ik Ogbonna and a host of others.

Famed for creating unsuspected experiences, new encounters and new experiences, Martell Cognac fed the curiousity of guests as they walked through the venue and were welcomed on arrival by Martell ladies sitting on suspended wall chairs, dancing cage girls and a display of luxury whips including the Martell motor bike - a world beyond the lifestyle.

Guests were welcomed to the event by M.I Abaga, while the energy god himself, D02dtun and Neeny took to the stage to host the event. Another very interesting part of the night was the DJ battle, which featured some of the city’s hottest DJs as DJ Consequence, Deejay Neptune, DJ Lambo and DJ Switch, where they all battled it out to the delight of guests who showed off their best moves on the LED dance floor, as winners toasted to their win with a glass of G.H Mumm champagne while other guests enjoyed bespoke Martell Cognac cocktails as they let their hair down and put their dancing shoes on as they danced the night away.

Catch the behind the scenes looks at how celebrities partied and had fun at the AMVCA Afterparty 2018, brought to you by World’s number 1 cognac house, Martel.

