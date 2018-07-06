news

A man who seemed bent on killing himself has opted for petrol fire but some pedestrians ruined his plans by pouring water on his body.

The incident occurred on Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Omole Estate, Lagos.

According to reports, the man who is believed to be mentally challenged earlier drank bleach to make for multiple suicide attempts.

ALSO READ: Man bent on suicide ignores the plea of Omega Power Ministry's G.O

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) arrived at the scene to take him away after a crowd had quenched the fire from the attempted suicide.

Suicide appears to be on the rise in Nigeria where there is a mistrust between the people and the government.

Insecurity and an economy which favours a minor amount of the populace is perhaps a reason.