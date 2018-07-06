Pulse.ng logo
Man who could not kill himself with bleach tries petrol instead

After an earlier suicide attempt, a man tried to kill himself with petrol fire but a crowd of people prevented him from dying.

  • Published:
A man tried to kill himself in Omole Estate, Lagos having failed in a previous attempt.

A man who seemed bent on killing himself has opted for petrol fire but some pedestrians ruined his plans by pouring water on his body.

The incident occurred on Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Omole Estate, Lagos.

According to reports, the man who is believed to be mentally challenged earlier drank bleach to make for multiple suicide attempts.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) arrived at the scene to take him away after a crowd had quenched the fire from the attempted suicide.

There have been many cases of suicide in Nigeria in the past months.

However, the detail concerning a woman who reportedly jumped into the Lagos lagoon was unclear.

Suicide appears to be on the rise in Nigeria where there is a mistrust between the people and the government.

Insecurity and an economy which favours a minor amount of the populace is perhaps a reason.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

