news

Pedestrians in Lagos were made to quicken their step after a man was spotted holding a snake that seemed ready to bite anything within its part.

Such as a passenger in a Danfo bus. The incident with the reptile man reportedly occurred in Yaba according to a social media post.

ALSO READ: Man reportedly strangled to death by his python

In a clip, a man paces around in traffic. While he does this, the snake swiftly stretches its mouth in the bus as its owner causes panic with it.