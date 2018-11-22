Man slaughters daughter for sacrifice in Benue

Confirming the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Thursday in Makurdi, Ubebe described the act as ” strange and bizarre”.
Confirming the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Thursday in Makurdi, Ubebe described the act as ” strange and bizarre”.
She said the act, which happened on Wednesday night, had already been reported to the police and that the culprit had been arrested.
Also, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Yamu, said the culprit had been arrested and investigations were ongoing in the matter.