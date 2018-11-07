Pulse.ng logo
Man reportedly sleeps with mum's corpse for money

"I wanted to use my mother for ritual" - Suspected murderer

A man reportedly agreed to a payment of N50,000 he hoped to collect after delivering his mum's ears and fingers to a native doctor.

  • Published:
Man reportedly sleeps with mum's corpse for money play

A suspected murderer regrets his action following reports that he killed his mother for blood money.

(Daily Nigerian)

In Edo State, a man who reportedly strangled his mother to death and slept with her corpse has confessed that he did so for blood money.

According to The Nation News, the suspect Akpobome Samuel received an instruction to carry out the act from a native doctor identified as One Love.

The latter is reportedly is ritualist who sells drugs in the community where he lives.

A sum of N50,000 was promised to Samuel in exchange for his mum's ear and fingers.

"I wanted to use my mother for ritual. I am 18 years old. My father is dead. It was one man called One Love that told me to use my mother for money ritual.

"He promised to give me N50,000 if I killed my mother and sleep with her. He said I should cut my mother’s ear and fingers and bring them to him.

“I wanted to cut the ears and fingers before the people came in. I slept with my mother only once. I pressed my mother’s neck to kill her while she was sleeping.

"The One Love sells drugs. He put something inside the drink he gave and he told me to go and kill my mother.

"The day I went to his house with policemen, the man has ran away. I hail from Oghara. I work in a pure water factory.

“I now feel very bad because I was beaten badly by people. I did what the ritualist told me."

ALSO READ: Internet fraudster attempts to use mum for money rituals

Vanguard News confirms that the suspect was caught sleeping with his mother's corpse on Monday, October 29, 2018.

It gathered that the suspect hoped to get fetish money after completing the process with the deceased identified as Mrs. Christiana Ighoyivwi.

