Man plans to commit suicide if Buhari loses presidency in 2019

The thought of having a president different from Buhari may be liberating to some except a man who is ready to commit suicide if he loses.
Dressed casually, he stands by the roadside as if to give a warning concerning the dangerous choice he will be making next year.
"If President Muhammadu Buhari do not win election in 2019, I will kill myself," the text on the banner reads.
ALSO READ: 9-yr-old boy bullied for being gay commits suicide
The love and confidence he has invested in Buhari is not shared by former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso who says he regrets supporting him at the 2015 General Election.
A year that saw former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan concede defeat to Buhari.