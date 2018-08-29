Man plans to commit suicide if Buhari loses presidency in 2019

news

Boldly printed on a white banner are the thoughts of a man in Abuja who plans to commit suicide if President Buhari loses in his bid to retain his position in 2019.

Dressed casually, he stands by the roadside as if to give a warning concerning the dangerous choice he will be making next year.

"If President Muhammadu Buhari do not win election in 2019, I will kill myself," the text on the banner reads.

The love and confidence he has invested in Buhari is not shared by former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso who says he regrets supporting him at the 2015 General Election.

A year that saw former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan concede defeat to Buhari.