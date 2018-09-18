news

In Lagos, the death of an electrician Segun Ogunjobi, has caused serious mourning to his family who alleged that he died due to a lack of hospital bedspace.

The deceased who was reportedly knocked down by a hit-and-run driver was taken to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, where he died.

According to Punch News, Ogunjobi was about to begin a football match with his friends on Sunday, September 2, 2018, when he was hit.

His family were not able to get access to the emergency unit of the hospital on their arrival. Brother, Tope, alleged that his sibling died because of the slow response of medical staff.

"When we got to the emergency unit, we shouted for help, but nobody answered. They locked the entrance into the reception of the accident and emergency unit. We pleaded with the security guards to help us get a doctor, but they did not answer.

"Later, a young doctor came out to take his details and gave me a list of what to purchase, which cost N6,000. We had no money, but God favoured us with the shuttle driver, who borrowed us some money.

"Afterwards, I asked if we could bring him in, but the doctor said no. He said they had no bed space.

“It was inside the bus that a nurse gave my brother two drips. I held his head, while his friends held his legs and the drip. But around 10pm, he was no longer struggling; his hands and legs became cold.

"I told my mum that Segun was losing his energy, but she said he was relaxing. I started shouting on everybody to call the doctor. I was crying and shouting. Suddenly, blood gushed out of his nostrils and ears. He gave up inside the shuttle.

“I followed them when they rushed him in; I saw when they tried to revive him, but it was too late. I shed tears when they ordered me outside.

"Later, a doctor came out and said she was sorry because we had lost him. They caused it all; they did not attend to us on time and I want justice," an angry Tope tells Punch.

Hospital can't perform beyond its capacity

Kelechi Otuneme, who is the Public Relations Officer at LUTH is saddened about the death of Segun Ogunjobi but he claims that it was incident that could not be helped.

According to the spokesperson, the hospital is the first of two teaching hospitals in Lagos serving over 25 million people.

Having to deal with a large traffic means not everyone can be catered for.

“We commiserate with the family of the deceased. The Accident and Emergency Unit of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital is where emergency cases are received, treated and stabilised. They may be discharged or transferred to the wards for further management after initial care.

“However, when the unit is at its maximum capacity, patients and their relatives are advised to wait pending the availability of a space or be referred to any other government hospital in Lagos.

“Unfortunately, few patients leave the waiting area before bed space becomes available; this may have been what happened to the deceased.

"Sometimes, the hospital is overwhelmed with the number of cases, as it is truly the first of two teaching hospitals in Lagos serving over 25 million people of the state.”