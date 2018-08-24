Pulse.ng logo
Man kills wife who greets church member

Man kills wife who greets church member

A man who seems to have a problem with his wife's association with men kills her after the deceased greeted a church member.

  Published:
Man kills wife who greets church member

A woman dies from wounds inflicted by her husband who thinks she has been cheating on him.

(Information Nigeria)

Elvis Ngwenya enters a jealous rage after observing his wife Primrose Ncube greet a church member in Zimbabwe.

The pair had just descended from a train heading to Victoria Falls when a verbal confrontation which led to physical assault occurred.

Man kills wife who greets church member

After exiting a train, a man accuses his wife of infidelity when the latter greets a church member.

(Fiveprime)

 

My Zimbabwe News confirmed the incident in a report. The online publisher confirms that the deceased Ncube suffered injuries which left her immobile.

“On 18 August at around 11 pm, the two had dropped off a train at Deli Station when the woman was greeted by a male church mate whose name was not provided.

"This didn’t go down well with Ngwenya who started accusing her of infidelity resulting in a misunderstanding.

"He took a switch and assaulted her while also kicking her all over the body.

"Both slept on the roadside near the station and in the morning the suspect went to seek for help. When he returned with some people he found the woman already dead," says Chief Superintendent Edgar Dhliwayo in charge of the Lupane district.

ALSO READ: Man splits wife's head in two because she denied him sex

Fiveprime play

After his wife dies from physical assault, a man claims he was mugged alongside the deceased.

(Antigua Newsroom)

 

Ngwenya's alibi claiming he and his wife were mugged did not fly according to a report by My Zimbabwe.

