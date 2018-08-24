Man kills wife who greets church member

news

Elvis Ngwenya enters a jealous rage after observing his wife Primrose Ncube greet a church member in Zimbabwe.

The pair had just descended from a train heading to Victoria Falls when a verbal confrontation which led to physical assault occurred.

My Zimbabwe News confirmed the incident in a report. The online publisher confirms that the deceased Ncube suffered injuries which left her immobile.

“On 18 August at around 11 pm, the two had dropped off a train at Deli Station when the woman was greeted by a male church mate whose name was not provided.

"This didn’t go down well with Ngwenya who started accusing her of infidelity resulting in a misunderstanding.

"He took a switch and assaulted her while also kicking her all over the body.

"Both slept on the roadside near the station and in the morning the suspect went to seek for help. When he returned with some people he found the woman already dead," says Chief Superintendent Edgar Dhliwayo in charge of the Lupane district.

Ngwenya's alibi claiming he and his wife were mugged did not fly according to a report by My Zimbabwe.