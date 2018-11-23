Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Man humiliates babe with fake proposal for dumping him (Video)

Man humiliates girlfriend with a fake proposal for dumping him (Video)

Reports claim she once left him for a guy with a car, and this was his revenge.

  • Published:
Man humiliates babe with fake proposal for dumping him (Video) play

Man humiliates babe with fake proposal for dumping him

(Naij)

There are complex revenge schemes in the world and Nigeria might just have a relationship version of the Count of Monte Cristo who took his time to execute a revenge on a girl who had once reportedly dumped him.

Various reports claim the event unfolded at Shoprite, Onitsha, Anambra State. An unnamed man was recorded on video, as he organized a fake proposal to his girlfriend.

ALSO READ: Sexy lady goes naked and turns herself into thanksgiving turkey

These reports also claim the guy planned this fake soiree as a revenge — apparently, the girl had once left him for a guy with a car, so he took his time for this elaborate revenge plot to disgrace his girlfriend. This is shocking.

As seen in the video, the girl tried to assault the guy when she discovered the falsity of the event before eventually leaving. You can watch the video posted on Instablog9ja here;

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
2 Yahoo boys suspected after mentally unstable woman visits bank to...bullet
3 Taxi driver strips in front of airport crowd to protest car seizurebullet

Related Articles

Colorism exists, but vanity causes bleaching
200-level Architecture student saved from committing suicide after girl dumps him
Sexy lady goes naked and turns herself into thanksgiving turkey (video)
On Facebook, DELSU student narrates how gunmen forced her panties off her
Man kills his baby as sacrifice to God, walks majestically to Police station
2 men in court over alleged cultism, possession of dangerous weapons
IMSU student reportedly commits suicide after stabbing boyfriend
Family accuses woman of adultery because she has a baby via CS
Court sentences 2 men to death by hanging for armed robbery
Lady travels interstate to sleep with the boyfriend of pregnant best friend

Metro

200L student almost commits suicide after girl dumps him
200-level Architecture student saved from committing suicide after girl dumps him
Naked sexy lady turns herself into thanksgiving turkey (video)
Sexy lady goes naked and turns herself into thanksgiving turkey (video)
Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo becomes Landlagos brand ambassador
Lady travels interstate to sleep with the boyfriend of pregnant best friend
Lady travels interstate to sleep with the boyfriend of pregnant best friend
X
Advertisement