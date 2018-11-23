Man humiliates babe with fake proposal for dumping him (Video)

Reports claim she once left him for a guy with a car, and this was his revenge.
Various reports claim the event unfolded at Shoprite, Onitsha, Anambra State. An unnamed man was recorded on video, as he organized a fake proposal to his girlfriend.
ALSO READ: Sexy lady goes naked and turns herself into thanksgiving turkey
These reports also claim the guy planned this fake soiree as a revenge — apparently, the girl had once left him for a guy with a car, so he took his time for this elaborate revenge plot to disgrace his girlfriend. This is shocking.
As seen in the video, the girl tried to assault the guy when she discovered the falsity of the event before eventually leaving. You can watch the video posted on Instablog9ja here;
View this post on Instagram
For once dumping him, man humiliates girlfriend with a fake proposal . . There was drama, on Sunday, at Shoprite, #Onitsha, #Anambra State, as a man organized a fake proposal for his girlfriend. . . According to reports, the girl had once disgraced him and left him for a guy who had a car, so the fake proposal was his own way of paying her back. . . When the reality dawned on her, the girl could be seen trying to assault her boyfriend before, angrily, leaving the scene.