Despite being a global leader in fresh tomato production, Nigeria’s lack of processing infrastructure and high post-harvest losses continue to drive a heavy reliance on imported tomato paste.

Despite being a global leader in fresh tomato production, Nigeria’s lack of processing infrastructure and high post-harvest losses continue to drive a heavy reliance on imported tomato paste.

Why does Nigeria import $400 million worth of tomato paste annually when we produce millions of tonnes of tomatoes locally?

Nigeria spends over $400 million yearly importing tomato paste despite high local production, due to post-harvest losses, weak processing, poor storage, and quality challenges.

Nigeria produces millions of tonnes of tomatoes yearly, but still imports over $400 million worth of tomato paste.

A major issue is post-harvest loss, with about 40–50% of tomatoes wasted due to poor storage, roads, and a lack of cold-chain systems.

Limited processing factories and weak value-addition capacity prevent fresh tomatoes from being turned into paste and other products locally.

Experts say quality issues, poor standards compliance, and weak coordination in the value chain are blocking Nigeria from competing globally.

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Nigeria is still spending over $400 million every year on importing tomato paste, even though the country produces millions of tonnes of fresh tomatoes locally, a gap experts say is mainly caused by waste, weak processing systems, and poor infrastructure.

Estimates show that Nigeria produces between 1.8 million tonnes and over 3.9 million tonnes of fresh tomatoes annually, depending on the data source and method used. But despite these big production numbers, most of the harvest never makes it to processing plants.

Nigeria loses nearly half of its annual tomato harvest, estimated at 40% to 50%, due to poor storage, lack of cold rooms, and inadequate transport infrastructure.

A large chunk is lost after harvest, somewhere between 40% and 50% every year, mainly because of poor storage, bad roads, lack of cold rooms, and weak processing capacity.

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Speaking at a technical workshop on tomato value chain development in Kano under the One State One Product (OSOP) initiative, NEPC’s North-West Regional Coordinator, Hajia Amina Abdulmalik, said Nigeria’s production strength is not the real problem; value addition is.

She explained that Nigeria is missing out on a global processed tomato market worth over $12 billion, while still spending hundreds of millions importing tomato paste.

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) was established through the promulgation of the “Nigerian Export Promotion Council Decree No. 26 of 1976”, now an Act in line with the democratic governance of the Country

“The global processed tomato market is valued at over $12 billion annually, yet Nigeria spends more than $400 million yearly importing tomato paste. This is an opportunity we must reclaim. With the right quality and consistency, Kano can supply both domestic industries and export markets,” she said.

Abdulmalik, who was represented by Lubabatu Kabir Bello of NEPC Kano office, added that issues like poor quality control, pesticide residue concerns, weak packaging standards, and limited processing facilities are also blocking Nigeria from competing globally.

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She said the workshop is aimed at fixing those gaps by improving farming practices, reducing losses, and helping farmers meet international standards for export.

“Our goal is to move Kano tomato from losses to value. When farmers earn more, Nigeria earns more,” she added.

She also urged participants to treat the training like a business opportunity, not just a seminar.

“Your commitment to quality will determine whether ‘Kano Tomato’ becomes a premium brand on the international shelf,” she said.

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Meanwhile, a Senior Research Officer at the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI), Kano Zonal Office, Adamu Ahmad Abubakar, pointed out that the biggest problems are still happening after harvest.

He listed poor road networks, lack of cold-chain storage, weak processing systems, and limited access to funding as major reasons tomatoes keep going to waste.

Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) was established in 1948 as West African Stored Products Research Unit (WASPRU) to assess the quality of exportable crops from Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Gambia

“Ideally, processing plants should be located close to farms, and farmers should be supported with incentives to reduce losses,” he said.

Abubakar also noted that poor coordination between farmers, cooperatives, and government agencies is making things worse for the entire value chain.

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“Farmers need technical capacity to turn fresh tomatoes into value-added products like paste, jam, or ketchup. Without this, bumper harvests often end in waste,” he said.