Man deported for calling Kenya's president a monkey

Liu Jiaqi, reportedly a Chinese businessman, may likely face deportation to his country after making a racist comment about the president of Kenya.
In a video capturing him in a conversation with a Kenyan citizen, he bluntly expressed his opinion about the nation he describes as "poor, foolish and black."
The clip has gone viral on Twitter.
A tweet by Kenya's immigration service confirms that the Chinese citizen has been arrested and is being processed to leave the country.
The incident is happening at a time of China's interest in Africa.
Some countries in the continent including Nigeria have started to enjoy the benefits of associating with China, currently making powerful moves in world economy.