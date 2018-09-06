Man deported for calling Kenya's president a monkey

news

A Chinese business owner , Liu Jiaqi, may soon face deportation from Kenya for calling the country's president Uhuru Kenyatta a monkey.

In a video capturing him in a conversation with a Kenyan citizen, he bluntly expressed his opinion about the nation he describes as "poor, foolish and black."

The clip has gone viral on Twitter.

A tweet by Kenya's immigration service confirms that the Chinese citizen has been arrested and is being processed to leave the country.

The incident is happening at a time of China's interest in Africa.

Some countries in the continent including Nigeria have started to enjoy the benefits of associating with China, currently making powerful moves in world economy.