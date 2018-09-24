Man contemplates suicide because of too many challenges

A man who admitted that he is in a state of depression seems to be battling against the urge to commit suicide.
According to a post on IG, he is Kokun, the founder of a non-governmental organization who is now dealing with depression.
ALSO READ: Soldier reportedly kills partner and commits suicide during training
In his comments, he is quite baffled he could become a victim. There seems to be no response after many fervent prayers to God.
Whatever his challenges are, they are too much for him to handle.