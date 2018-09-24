Pulse.ng logo
Man contemplates suicide because of too many challenges

A man who admitted that he is in a state of depression seems to be battling against the urge to commit suicide.

  • Published:
The founder of an N.G.O is dealing with pain and sadness while trying to shake off the thoughts of suicide.

A man appears to be contemplating suicide following a post that saw him bare out his mind on the load of challenges he has been dealing with.

According to a post on IG, he is Kokun, the founder of a non-governmental organization who is now dealing with depression.

Numerous challenges have sent a man to the brink of suicide. His request from God seemed to be taking too long.

ALSO READ: Soldier reportedly kills partner and commits suicide during training

In his comments, he is quite baffled he could become a victim. There seems to be no response after many fervent prayers to God.

Whatever his challenges are, they are too much for him to handle.

