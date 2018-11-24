Pulse.ng logo
Man caught picking used sanitary pads in DELSU

A lady has been made to ponder about the best west way to dispose used sanitary pads after a man was caught collecting some. He reportedly delivers it to unknown persons for a price of N50.

  • Published:
Man caught picking used sanitary pads in DELSU play

The members of a community in Delta State have drilled a man about his operation collecting used sanitary pads.

(Instagram/tarah_dulzurah)

A man who reportedly picks used sanitary pads in the Delta State University (DELSU) has been arrested by the police.

This is revealed in a post in a post by an Instagram profile "tarah_dulzurah" who adds a video showing the suspect.

ALSO READ: Yahoo boys suspected after mentally unstable woman visits bank to withdraw money

The profile confirms that the man receives a meagre sum of N50 for each saniraty pad delivered.

"This man was caught yesterday morning in this same Delsu, picking up used pads and pampers.

"Nigga says they pay him #50per pad.. fifty naira!!! What is going on? How do I start burning pad like this?".

 

