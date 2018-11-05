Pulse.ng logo
Man beheads okada man who refused to give his bike, blames devil

Man says he beheaded okada man for refusing to surrender his bike

He blames the devil for perpetrating such levels of wrongness.

  • Published:
Man beheads okada man because he refused to surrender bike play

Yakubu, who beheaded Emmanuel Sunday because he refused to surrender bike and blamed the devil

(Punch)

One Yakubu Dauda Yakubu of Girinya village in the Konton-Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State has been arrested in Niger State, Nigeria by members of the Niger State Police command for allegedly beheading one Emmanuel Sunday and stole his motorcycle.

Upon his arrest, Yakubu blames Sunday for being reluctant to give up his bike, which led to his beheading. The matter, though initially quiet escalated when Emmanuel’s older brother, Amos Sunday reported to the Police when the deceased didn’t return home at the close of business.

According to Northern City News, he has since denied he wanted to use his kinsman, Emmanuel Sunday for rituals, but instead blamed the devil, “I couldn’t have used my kinsman’s head for rituals; our culture forbids it; it was the devil that pushed me into killing him.

ALSO READ: Nigerian female says she is a prostitute who wants customers on social media

It has also been reported that Yakubu was caught in possession of Emmanuel’s motorcycle when he was arrested at intercepted the suspect at Kagbodu village in Lapai Local Government Area. He claims he was in collaboration with one Mohammed Yunusa.

Yakubu is reported as saying, “He refused to hand over his motorcycle to me; so, I got angry and we beheaded him and zoomed off with the motorcycle.

“I don’t know what came over me; we are from the same state (Kogi) but we reside in Niger State. How do I explain myself to my kinsmen?

Muhammed Abubakar, Public Relations Officer for the Niger State Police Command has told newsmen that Sunday’s body had been recovered and that the police are hot on the heels of the fleeing Mohammed Yunusa.

