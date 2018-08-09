news

The changing nature of work in the 21st century is one of the most important concerns of the day especially with the rising cost of living and population in a rapidly urbanizing megacity like Lagos.

In this vein, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), introduced the 'Employability Support Project', to improve the pool of skilled and employable manpower in Lagos and alleviate the acute shortage of employable labor in the Construction, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Hospitality Entertainment and Garment Making Sectors.

The Free Vocational Training provides free 4 to 8-week vocational training to Lagos residents who are either unemployed or underemployed and also works towards placing successful trainees in jobs after training. Already, a good number of trainees have been placed in jobs and large organizations have indicated interest in hiring trained and certified candidates from the programme.

From the 8th to the 19th of August, representatives of LSETF will be going on a tour of radio stations and communities to educate them about the importance of vocational skills in giving young and vulnerable youths a fighting chance as well as to inform employers about the benefits of recruiting their workforce from the Project’s database of trained and certified workers.

The team will hold community engagement activities at the Isheri Olowora, Ojodu Berger, Agric-Ikorodu and Lagos Island between the 10th to 19th of August, 2018 To follow live updates about the community engagement activities and catch up with the LSETF team on radio, follow the LSETF Twitter , Facebook and Instagram accounts.

For more information about the training, course content or recruitment process, visit the website on www.lsesp.ng

