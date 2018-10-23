news

A lawyer, Professor Joseph Mbadugha has allegedly been robbed by his own security guards while working at his office on Johnvic Igbanogo Street, in the Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State.

Punch Metro reports that the two security guards are, Kingsley Asuquo, 19, and Isaac Edet, 18 who said they committed the offence over the delay in their salaries.

In a statement on Monday, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed that the suspects had confessed to robbing their boss because of his refusal to pay salaries. This was after the police got a call and went to arrest the suspects.

Oti says, “The command had on Saturday, October 13, 2018, around 5.30pm, received information from a credible source that some bandits held one Joseph Mbadugha hostage in his office at JohnVic Igbanogo Street, Lekki Phase One, Lagos, and that the armed men wore Strongcity Security Services uniform.

“Based on the information, operatives from the Maroko Police Station and F-SARS Ikeja, jointly mobilized to the scene. On sighting the operatives, the hoodlums ran in different directions to avoid being arrested. But one of them, who gave his name as Isaac Edet, was nabbed at the scene.

“After interrogation, he led detectives to arrest his partner in crime, one Kingsley Asuquo. Interestingly, both suspects are workers of Strongcity Security Services. They claimed that the victim did not pay their salaries as and when due, hence they planned with others at large to rob and even kill him if necessary.

“They succeeded in dispossessing the victim of a bag containing a laptop, a cash sum of N40,000, three cheque booklets, one iPhone 6. All these items were recovered from the suspects in the course of the investigation.”

According to CSDP Oti, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has commanded he apprehension of his the members of the robbery gang still at large.