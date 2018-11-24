IMSU student commits suicide after stabbing boyfriend

news

Three days after the death of Jennifer Agumuo, a student of the Imo State University (IMSU, Owerri, her sister Cynthia has dismissed fake news about her passing.

In an earlier report, Pulse gathered that the deceased stabbed her boyfriend Muand goes on to commit suicide.

More reports also confirm that she killed herself after the boyfriend broke up with her. But her sister Cynthia has stated this as a false information.

On her Facebook, she explains that Jennifer Agumuo would have been to sacred to move close to Uzoechi identified as the aggressor. The deceased reportedly lived under fear since breaking up with him.

"My sister had been scared of this boy so it’s practically impossible for her to bring him into our own house and lock the door from the inside and then cut him with a knife and then stab herself deeply in her own neck and die long ago while he was still alive and well. How do you break into a house locked from the inside and find two people lying down, without any word and you already concluded who killed who.

"All the posts on the internet about what happened are all false and every information with the police which is going to be released soon shows that he went to our room and killed my sister and tried to kill himself.

"He is very much alive, walking around and talking but my sister didn’t even make it to the hospital and you people have already passed judgement on a poor girl who is very calm as everybody knows.

"My sister cannot hurt anyone and all you people who call yourselves her friends and lodge mates knows this and also knows how he has been beating her up from time to time and threaten to kill her if she ever leaves him," Cynthia writes in her post shared on Saturday, November 24, 2018.

According to Cynthia, keeping Jennifer Agumuo safe had meant making sure she has in her company most of the time.

Other times she spends the day with her friends in order to avoid a confrontation with Davis Uzoechi.

This experience has taught the grieving sister to pay attention to the issue of domestic violence.

She regrets noticing the signs and failing to provide a reaction that may have prevented the death of her sister.