Lady in thankful mood after escaping a snake that visited her shop

A lady is stunned by the sudden appearance of a snake at her shop but she has hope of overcoming more attacks from her enemies.

  • Published:
A lady feels victorious after conquering a snake sent by those she considers as her enemies.

A lady is a thankful mood after escaping from a snake that visited her shop in Warri, Delta State.

On her Facebook profile, the testifier Edith Gifth display images of the reptile after it had been killed.

ALSO READ: DELSU student delivered from snake which quietly crept into her room while sleeping

In her post published on Saturday, November 24, 2018, her comments hints at an attack from an anonymous enemy.

"Snake entered my shop ,tnk u lord bcs their plans will never prevail."

Mortuary staff arrested for losing a corpse put under their care
Man returns home to find house empty after evicting his wife
Police arrest fake blind beggars using rented school kids
Religious leader having sex with colleagues in the temple (Video)
