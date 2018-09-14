news

Jameson Connects Lagos is back again with its Independence Day celebration and as you may have guessed – new experiences and a super cool venue packed with heritage!

This October, Jameson will be coming to The Shrine! So get your patriotic vibe on and get ready to hang out at this Lagos Landmark, enjoy premium gourmet junk food from new vendors, interactive games, body painting and our pop-up barbershop where you can get complimentary trims and cuts whilst enjoying one of our signature cocktails. The Jameson Palm Wine Twist!

Hitting the music stage is the awesome Seun Kuti and New Gen artist Boj who is making waves right now!

Tickets cost N1,500 and will include a complimentary cocktail.

