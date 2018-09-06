IG model offers threesome to policemen in exchange for freedom

news

In Russia, an Instagram model Kira Mayer, has reportedly offered two policemen a threesome in exchange for her freedom but they declined the generous suggestion.

Many reports confirm that she made the offer in order to avoid getting arrested after disobeying an order meant to prevent her from driving. She has been sentenced to 18 months in prison as a result.

Mayer was slammed with two charges involving the use of violence against a representative of the authorities and breach of a driving ban.

A Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda confirms this in a report.

According to more reports, the IG model was pulled over by the officers in Russia's capital.

She reportedly injured one of the policemen during the struggle to snatch on official paper from him.

The ban earlier placed on her was because she failed to wait for the police following an accident. Her arrest came after disobeying this order.