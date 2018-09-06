Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

IG model offers threesome to policemen in exchange for freedom

Generous IG model offers threesome to policemen in exchange for freedom

After disobeying a ban preventing her from driving, an Instagram model Kira Mayer offers sex to policemen in order to avoid an arrest.

  • Published:
IG model offers threesome to policemen in exchange for freedom play

Kira Mayer allegedly assaulted a policeman while being interrogated for breaking the law.

(Listal)

In Russia, an Instagram model Kira Mayer, has reportedly offered two policemen a threesome in exchange for her freedom but they declined the generous suggestion.

Many reports confirm that she made the offer in order to avoid getting arrested after disobeying an order meant to prevent her from driving. She has been sentenced to 18 months in prison as a result.

IG model offers threesome to policemen in exchange for freedom play

Kira Mayer was hoping to be let-go when she offered some policemen a threesome, but instead she got sentenced to 18 months behind bars

(The Muslim Issue)

 

Mayer was slammed with two charges involving the use of violence against a representative of the authorities and breach of a driving ban.

A Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda confirms this in a report.

ALSO READ: Woman auctions her virginity for N103m

According to more reports, the IG model was pulled over by the officers in Russia's capital.

IG model offers threesome to policemen in exchange for freedom play

Some policemen pulled over Kira Mayer while she was riding in a Benz in Russia's capital, Moscow.

(точка нет)

 

She reportedly injured one of the policemen during the struggle to snatch on official paper from him.

The ban earlier placed on her was because she failed to wait for the police following an accident. Her arrest came after disobeying this order.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Horrible 15-year-old boy beheads himself with chainsaw after losing...bullet
2 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating...bullet
3 Safety Things you can do to avoid 'one chance' killersbullet

Related Articles

Not Allowed Two girls sent packing from missionary school for kissing each other
Straight As An Arrow Gay suspect prefers sex with ladies, not dudes
Enjoyment Also Kills Policeman reportedly dies in his office while having sex with unofficial wife
Away Match Married woman has sex with secret lover but dies afterwards
Highest Bidder Woman auctions her virginity for N103m
Tit For Tat Neighbours overpower rapist and take turns to rape him too
Orgasm "I satisfy my wife with 55" killer "sex styles" – Prophet Kumchacha
Brutal Man knocks off sex worker's tooth for not spreading legs the way he enjoys

Metro

Martell Discover the glitz and glamour at AMVCA afterparty hosted by prestigious cognac house
41 suspected homosexual persons caught while having fun at a birthday party
No Homo 41 suspected homosexual persons caught while having fun at a birthday party
AMVCA 2018 "Na dem dey rush us," Cobhams Asuquo, and the Glitz & Glamour of Nokia Mobile partnered award
Kareem Waris lives like a king months after sketching Emmanuel Macron
Kareem Waris Olamilekan Young hyperrealist lives like a king 2 months after sketching portrait of Emmanuel Macron