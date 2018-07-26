Pulse.ng logo
Hungry man kills mum over choice of food

After an argument over what should be had for breakfast, a man reportedly killed his mum. He prefers pasta for a meal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hungry man kills mum over choice of food play

In a Somali village, a mother sees to the meal while her son watches on.

(Larry Hollon)

"An hungry man is an angry man". In Anambra State, Nigeria, a man is an example of this statement when he killed his mum over a choice of food.

It was a sad event for their family members on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, when the incident occurred.

Hungry man kills mum over choice of food play

The family of a mum killed by her son have been left saddened since her death.

(Death & Dying)

 

The tragedy was preceded by an argument over the deceased decision to cook yam porridge against the killer's preference for pasta.

Punch News confirmed this from a relations who confirmed that the pair have been at each other's throats prior to the murder.

“An argument ensued over the choice and the mother went on with the preparation of the yam porridge for breakfast.

“But shortly after that, pandemonium ensued and when we rushed to know what happened, the man had killed the mother in the kitchen," a Family member told Punch.

Neighbours reportedly alerted the police after learning about the incident - a saddening one for family members of the mum who was left in a pool of blood.

ALSO READ: Schoolgirl visits home to find out dad has been killed in herdsmen crisis

Landlord goes crazy and crushes skull of tenant's baby with pestle

In another case of domestic violence, a landlord has crushed the skull of a 4-year-old boy Joseph Akpan with a pestle when he went crazy on his tenants.

Sunday Omosule, the owner of the house located in Ota, Ogun State, has been arrested according to Punch News.

He reportedly chased his tenants with the grinding tool and caught up with the mother of the deceased who sustained an injury on her hand.

Hungry man kills mum over choice of food play

Tenants occupying an Ogun State residence experienced a crazy moment with a landlord who was under spiritual attack.

(Topetempler)

 

Omosule has been arrested by the state police while the mum visited a hospital for treatment.

“The landlord was arrested following a distress call to the police at Onipanu division," confirms Abimbola Oyeyemi who is a spokesperson for the police.

He revealed to Punch that the victim had suffered a spiritual attack prompting the wild display that led to the death of the boy.

