How parents can protect children from kidnappers

What Not To Do How parents can protect children from kidnappers

Seven weeks after she was taken from a church, a little girl Elo Ogidi is reconnected back to her family.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How babysitters can keep kids away from child snatchers with evil intention play

For a babysitter, grooming a power of observation can be helpful in keeping your wards safe.

(The Nanny Authority)

Protecting little children from kidnappers can be a hard to do but observing a list of precautions can help reduce the frequency at which children go missing.

Babysitters can protect kids better by observing faultless safety rules.

1. Don't sleep on it. Keep a keen eye for odd figures

As the world continues to blossom in chaos and insecurity, there is a need for a heightened awareness about how to keep oneself and others you are responsible to from harm.

ALSO READ: Woman jumps off speeding taxi to escape from alleged ritualists

It has gone far beyond basic safety measures especially when it concerns protecting the little ones from strangers who may be nursing an intention to harm.

When you enter an environment, please ensure that you observe for threats. Also, take note of fire exit doors in case of a general emergency which might destabilize and cause you to lose a child you are babysitting.

2. Don't sleep on it. Be alert and anticipate an emergency

One of the ways you and the child can come out unscathed in a moment of distraction is to anticipate one.

This can help prepare your mind to deal with a problem that might cause you to lose sight of a child you are responsible for.

How babysitters can keep kids away from child snatchers with evil intention play

A babysitter lost sight of a little girl she was watching after leaving her seat for a moment.

The child, Elo Ogidi, was found seven weeks after.

(Pixabay)

 

There is a psychology to doing things. Ask yourself questions a kidnappers will need to answer if the kid under your protection is the target.

This is suited for a public outing. It is mainly where you may face threats beyond your control. At home with the child, there is really no need to anticipate a threat.

Except for the ones you create.

3. Don’t be too trusting when the child’s safety is the subject

A mother had just finished church service with two kids. The trio board a tricycle in the journey back home.

In order to sit comfortably, she offers one of the kids to a passenger who sat beside her to carry. The passenger turns into a python and swallows the child.

ALSO READ: Little girl looks fresh after getting freed from kidnappers

How babysitters can keep kids away from child snatchers with evil intention play

When travelling as a group, babysitters are advised to make safe logistics arrangement to protect their wards.

(Afro State Of Mind)

 

The reverse scenario could be a trusted child snatcher making away with the woman’s child. Avoid this type of scenario.

Ensure to plan a safe and comfortable trip for you and the kids. Especially when you are traveling as a group and have to use public transportation.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

