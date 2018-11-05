news

Over the weekend, newlyweds; William Byler III, of Bellville, and Bailee Ackerman, of Orangefield, died as they flew off in a family helicopter just 90 minutes after solidifying their union on the Byler family ranch, Texas, United States.

The wedding, described by FOX News as “fairytale” was held on a family ranch. There were no survivors in the crash that occurred about one mile from the take-off site — the pilot also died.

A Facebook post by one family friend named Eric Smith, confirmed the news, “I’m absolutely devastated! Horrible news!

“We feel like it’s OK to post now. So sorry we did not post earlier we just did not feel it was appropriate. Bailee Ackerman Byler of Orangefield and William Troy Byler III of Bellville passed away last night. We celebrated their fairy tale wedding and they were surrounded by their family and friends as they flew off in the family helicopter.

“Sadly they crashed into the side of a hill about a mile from the family ranch. The pilot, Jerry, was also on board. There were no survivors! Please keep everyone associated with this tragic event in your prayers.”

In a Facebook post by student’s newspaper, The Houstonian, the late couple, were both students; the groom, Will Byler, an Agriculture Engineering senior and the bride, Bailee Ackerman Byler, an Agricultural Communication senior.

The Houstonian wrote that, “It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the tragic passing of two Bearkats Will Byler (Agriculture Engineering senior) and Bailee Ackerman Byler (Agricultural Communication senior) in a helicopter accident departing their wedding.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) had also tweeted on Sunday morning that investigators were looking into a Bell 206B helicopter in Uvalde, Texas, a city roughly 80 miles west of San Antonio.

According to ABC News, the groom’s grandfather has also confirmed the unfortunate news. According to The San Antonio Express-News Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office reports the helicopter was found near Chalk Bluff Park off Texas 55 Sunday morning.

The Maid-of-honour at the wedding, Jessica Stilley has written on social media that, “My sweet Bailee Raye, my heart is broken in a million little pieces as I sit here and think of the rest of my life without my best friend. I’m so sad to even be captioning these pictures with this, but you know I just have to share with everyone how beautiful you looked on your wedding day like I normally would have.”

Madi Wagner, a friend of the couple also wrote that, “I’m having a hard time comprehending this whole situation, but I have not once asked why,” wrote Madi Wagner, a friend of the couple. “These two spent their last day on this earth celebrating with their most cherished loved ones- I believe it truly was the best day of their lives.”

Several attempted a rescue, but were unfortunately too late. The NTSB said it would only release details of the crash on Monday.