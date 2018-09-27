Pulse.ng logo
Gunmen threaten to kill many people if they don't get what they want

In Akwa Ibom Gunmen threaten to kill many people if they don't get what they want [Video]

A comfortable life appears to be the main concern for some gunmen captured presenting their demands to the government of Akwa Ibom state.

  • Published:
Gunmen threaten to kill many people if they don't get what they want play

In Akwa Ibom State, a group of gunmen were bold in their demand for a good life but have kept their identities hidden. A video shows them bearing arms while they directed their request to the state governor.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

In a video shown on Instagram, some gunmen have made known their intentions to kill a lot of people in Akwa Ibom State if the government does not give in to their demands.

Living good seem to be the main concern for the group who directed an appeal to the state governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel and Senator Godswill Akpabio who has also served as an Executive Governor.

ALSO READ: Final year student and 9 peace makers killed at bloody graduation party

The protesters who covered their faces were armed with assault rifles to drive home the message.

 

