In a video shown on Instagram, some gunmen have made known their intentions to kill a lot of people in Akwa Ibom State if the government does not give in to their demands.

Living good seem to be the main concern for the group who directed an appeal to the state governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel and Senator Godswill Akpabio who has also served as an Executive Governor.

The protesters who covered their faces were armed with assault rifles to drive home the message.