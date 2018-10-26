Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Guinness Nigeria Plc reports Q1 F19 results

Guinness Nigeria Plc reports Q1 F19 results

Gross profit declined 12% as a result of continued inflationary pressure on our raw material costs and volume declines.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Guinness Nigeria Plc reports Q1 F19 results play

Mr. Babatunde Savage, Chairman of Guinness Nigeria Plc.

(File)

Guinness Nigeria, a leading beverage and alcohol Company in Nigeria and a subsidiary of Diageo Plc, today announced its unaudited results for its first quarter period ended 30 September 2018.

The results which were released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), showed that profit before tax increased to N1.2bn driven by lower finance charges, as a result of the rights issue, which more than offset operating profit decline in a challenging operating environment. Guinness Nigeria net sales declined 6% in the three months ended 30 September 2018. This was primarily driven by increased competition in the value beer segment, that more than offset growth across the rest of the business.

Gross profit declined 12% as a result of continued inflationary pressure on our raw material costs and volume declines. Marketing spend declined 8%, marginally ahead of net sales decline. Operating profit was down 37% largely as a result of the gross profit decline.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Baker Magunda, Managing Director/CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc said, “In the 3 months ended 30 September 2018 Guinness Nigeria delivered results that reflected the continued challenges in the operating environment and increased competition in beer category. Continued inflationary pressure on our raw material costs and volume declines impacted both gross profit and operating profit.

"Profit before tax however benefitted from a significant reduction in net finance charges as a result of the rights issue. Looking forward, we will continue to focus on the three strategic pillars of productivity, expansion of our portfolio, as well as the execution of the commercial footprint initiatives to improve performance in the business. Whilst we remain optimistic about the execution of our strategy, we note that the operating environment is likely to continue to be challenging for the remainder of the 2019 financial year.”

On his part, Mr. Babatunde Savage, Chairman of the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc, said, “The Board is confident that we are making the right investments in the company and our brands to ensure our long term competitiveness”.

He further stated that “the Board continues to support the Management in its efforts to build a business that can win in the market and deliver growth.”

Profit Before Tax growth of N1.2b

Net finance charge significantly reduced by N2.1b

Revenue declined 6%

Operating profit declined by N989m

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nurse gives details on how 18 NYSC members died in bus accident at Mowebullet
2 Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave...bullet
3 Ooni of Ife denies marriage promise to US-based womanbullet

Related Articles

Guinness What Nigerians believed about the Stout in the 70s and 80s
#MCM Filmmaker Imoh Umoren is our man crush this Monday
Beer The top brands currently consumed in Nigeria by geopolitical zone
APO Canon Celebrates third anniversary of the United Nation’s Sustainability Development Goals
Special Report How Thierry Henry helped Nigerian amputee players who are still at risk of missing the World Cup because of lack of funding
Assist king, Fabregas enters Guinness Book of World Records
Guinness Nigeria Plc Gordon’s Moringa Citrus Gin adds more flavour to Ojude Oba festival
Mitsubishi M.I, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Tomi Odunsi, others speak at Massilia Motors week-long celebration
Beer, Drinking in Nigeria The brands you have forgotten about
Juan Visser Cambridge official says Nigerian students are highly intellectual

Metro

Man claims ritualists now buy ladies panties N200k (Video)
Nigerian man confesses that ladies panties are now being sold to ritualists for N200k (Video)
7.5 million exotic Toyota Car used to sell bread in Anambra
Check out the fresh 7.5 million Toyota car used to sell bread in Anambra
She Is: A special women's breakfast meeting
She Is: A special women's breakfast meeting
Teenage mother murders her 4-week-old baby, so he wouldn't cry
19-yr-old mother murders her 4-week-old baby to make him stop crying
X
Advertisement