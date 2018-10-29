news

We all hear about that family, the one that “Started from the bottom,” and got to the pinnacle of premium life. The only issue is that not all of us have witnessed such rise from nothing to something.

They however exist. On Sunday, October 28, 2018, Nigerian Twitter user, known as The Seeker and operates the account, @The_Seeker76 took to Twitter to explain how a family who lived in an uncompleted building and his family used to give alms and free food to now lives large in the United Kingdom.

He even tells how the oldest male in the family now drives a Mercedes Benz S500, speaking fresh Queen’s English and looking good.

In the Twitter thread made on his Twitter account, he writes, “LIFE IS PREGNANT, NEVER WRITE ANYONE OFF, BE HUMBLE ALWAYS I had a chance meeting with an old neighbour this morning as I was taking my morning walk. Saw him last almost 20 years ago while he was about 14. He was driving along as I walked by and stopped immediately he saw me.

“I didn’t find it hard to recognize him despite the long period but what struck me was the difference in his “situation” now when compared to when we were neighbours. His single mother made a living from selling scraps in an uncompleted building by the roadside & that was how she trained him and his other siblings (3 elder sisters & 1 younger brother) through Lagos public schools.

“Today I saw a different picture entirely. He drove an S500 Mercedes, spoke beautiful English (& Yoruba also), with his 2 sons in the back seat. After exchanging pleasantries, I asked after his sisters and brother who he explained was now all in the US & that he was home on holidays.

“I guess he saw the surprise on my face and offered me breakfast at an eatery down the road, which I agreed to after calling my wife to take “permission”.

“He explained how his mother obtained favor in the sight of one of her customers when they were thrown out of the uncompleted building almost 20 years ago. The woman offered them a place to stay and gave the first daughter a scholarship through secondary school.

“She passed and got a scholarship from another member of their church to a school in England and that was how their fortunes changed. The mum is living in the US with the first daughter. All four are graduates of foreign universities and doing very well on the face of it.

“This was a family that my parents used to give food & provisions to survive. I remember once toasting the elder sister but she refused, saying we were from 2 different worlds & that my folks would never allow her to be my girlfriend (SS3 o!) simply because they’re poor

“But look at that same family today…GOD is awesome and He does all things in his own time. I am so happy to see that God remembered them in their adversity and lifted them up.

After speaking with the siblings over the phone and all the accounts, I decided to share the story to encourage anyone who is going through hard times or difficulty.

“THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE OF A BETTER TOMORROW. DON’T EVER GIVE UP, BE DILIGENT, HONEST & TRUST IN THE ALMIGHTY. YOU WILL MAKE IT IN LIFE!”

The key is to keep living with faith, no situation is too bad to change. Have faith, people.