7.5 million exotic Toyota Car used to sell bread in Anambra

We know Igbo people are rich and they know how to spend money on life’s beautiful things. One of the most peculiar sights on Nigerian roads during the festive season is exotic cars, loaded with goodies en route the South-Eastern part of Nigeria.

What we didn’t see coming was an exotic car being to hawk fresh bread, but it has happened somewhere in Anambra State, complete with pictures and #ThisIsNigeria hashtag, which the reporter used to underline his shock.

Yesterday, October 25, 2018, an Awka-based, IT Consultant and Facebook user, Ezeasor Ebubechukwuzo Kingsley posted the picture of a red Toyota Venza, with tinted glass, and fresh alloy rims being used to hawk bread in Anambra State.

In the pictures, the exotic car that costs a whopping N7.5 MILLION was seen loaded with stacks of packed bread.

In the post, digital strategist, Ezeasor wrote, “Inside the Village? They are Marketing bread With Toyota Venza tinted glass for that matter my sister's dream car! #ThisIsNigeria.”

This really is Nigeria, but we can all admit that nobody saw this coming. It is the manisfestation of that rumour that music legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti used a Limousine to sell vegetables on the streets of Lagos.