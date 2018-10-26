Pulse.ng logo
7.5 million exotic Toyota Car used to sell bread in Anambra

The red midsize, fresh Toyota Venza car with tinted windows was loaded with bread as they were offloading for some.

(Facebook/Ezeasor Ebubechukwuzo Kingsley)

We know Igbo people are rich and they know how to spend money on life’s beautiful things. One of the most peculiar sights on Nigerian roads during the festive season is exotic cars, loaded with goodies en route the South-Eastern part of Nigeria.

What we didn’t see coming was an exotic car being to hawk fresh bread, but it has happened somewhere in Anambra State, complete with pictures and #ThisIsNigeria hashtag, which the reporter used to underline his shock.

Yesterday, October 25, 2018, an Awka-based, IT Consultant and Facebook user, Ezeasor Ebubechukwuzo Kingsley posted the picture of a red Toyota Venza, with tinted glass, and fresh alloy rims being used to hawk bread in Anambra State.

play The shiny Toyota Venza loaded with bread for sale (Facebook/Ezeasor Ebubechukwuzo Kingsley)

 

In the pictures, the exotic car that costs a whopping N7.5 MILLION was seen loaded with stacks of packed bread.

In the post, digital strategist, Ezeasor wrote, “Inside the Village? They are Marketing bread With Toyota Venza tinted glass for that matter my sister's dream car! #ThisIsNigeria.”

ALSO READ: 19-yr-old mother drowns her 4-week-old baby to make him stop crying

This really is Nigeria, but we can all admit that nobody saw this coming. It is the manisfestation of that rumour that music legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti used a Limousine to sell vegetables on the streets of Lagos.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

