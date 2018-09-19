news

Ten people including a final year medical student, have been wasted following a fight between a cultist and a guest who attended a graduation party in Edo State.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

According to Punch News, the final year student identified as Dr Einstein was killed a week to his graduation at the Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma.

A post shared on Twitter confirms the killings.

ALSO READ: Cultist hides in mum's house after painful initiation

Punch gathered that the cultist who claims his clothes was torn in the fight brought in his friends and together killed the victims.

Dr Einstein's girlfriend Ose Abulu has been confirmed as one of the casualties.