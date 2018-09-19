Pulse.ng logo
Final year student and 9 others killed at bloody graduation party

Final year student and 9 others killed at bloody graduation party

A medical student Dr Einstein and his girlfriend are among ten persons who were reportedly killed at a graduation party in Edo State.

  • Published:
Final year student and 9 peace makers killed at bloody graduation party

A final year medical student Dr Einstein is one of the victims reportedly killed at a graduation party in Edo State.

(Yaba Left Online)

Ten people including a final year medical student, have been wasted following a fight between a cultist and a guest who attended a graduation party in Edo State.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

According to Punch News, the final year student identified as Dr Einstein was killed a week to his graduation at the Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma.

A post shared on Twitter confirms the killings.

 

Punch gathered that the cultist who claims his clothes was torn in the fight brought in his friends and together killed the victims.

Dr Einstein's girlfriend Ose Abulu has been confirmed as one of the casualties.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

