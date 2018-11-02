Pulse.ng logo
Dismissed Soldier rapes bleeding 3-yr-old and threatens her mother

Dismissed soldier rapes 3-yr-old and threatens her mother

The rapist ex-soldier has reportedly told the girl's mother he would kill her if she calls the Police.

  • Published:
Dismissed Soldier rapes 3-yr-old and threatens her mother play

Dismissed Soldier, Okey Nna Emmanuel rapes 3-yr-old and threatens her mother

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

Ruth Ani resides in an uncompleted building with her 3-year-old daughter, Favour at Mpape, Asokoro extension in Abuja, FCT.

Favour has been bleeding for a few days now, but her mother has been unable to publicize why her daughter has been bleeding because she fears losing her life to the wrath of a dismissed soldier.

According to National Helm, earlier this week, Ruth Ani, Favour’s mother caught ex-soldier, Okey Nnna Emmanuel raping her 3-year-old daughter, Favour at his residence in Mpape, Asokoro extension, Abuja, FCT.

ALSO READ: Robbery suspect reportedly blames arrest on his failure to read Bible before operation

The problem was that Emmanuel threatened to kill her if she ever reports to the Police. Thus, Ruth took her daughter and went into hiding. 

This account has been corroborated by a revelation from Ukan Kurugh, the popular human rights activist.

After Favour started bleeding again on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, Ruth confronted Emmanuel, but he beat her into a pulp.

Right now, Ruth hides Favour with a good Samaritan while she seeks a lasting solution.

