Robbery suspect blames arrest on his failure to read Bible

A suspected thief claims he was prophesied to be a pastor but he gets arrested by the police after a recent heist. He blames his fate on a failure to read Psalm 121 in the Bible.

  • Published:
Robbery suspect reportedly blames police arrest on his failure to read Bible before operation play

One of the suspects in a car jacking gang has blamed his fate of forgetfulness. Neglecting to read the book of Psalm in the Bible.

(LIB)

A robbery suspect John Godwin has reportedly blamed his arrest by the police on his failure to read the Bible before going out on his last operation.

Godwin who is 30 years old believes God wanted him to be apprehended to put an end to a life of crime.

According to many reports he was caught with four other suspects of mixed nationality.

"I was once sent to Ibara Prison in Abeokuta for stealing something at a market in Abeokuta. It was in the prison that I came across Tosin (one of the persons arrested).

"My parents told me when I was born a pastor had prophesied that I would become a pastor. When I was in the prison I used to preach and pray with my colleagues. It is the devil that drove me to crime.

"Whenever we are going on operation, I usually read Psalm 121. I believe reading the Psalms would give me protection throughout the operation period.

"On the fateful day I was arrested, I forgot to read the Psalms before leaving home. I believe God wanted the police to arrest me so as to quit robbery," the suspect reportedly tells newsmen.

They are accused of snatching vehicles in Nigeria and delivering them for an exchange in Benin Republic.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

