Dead parents expose little boy to be recruited by robbers

All Alone Dead parents expose little boy to be recruited by big time robbers

The struggle to make a living drove two teenagers to a life of crime but they did not chose it by themselves.

Dead parents expose little boy to be recruited by big time robbers

Two teenagers who were arrested for stealing were threatened with death if they refused to join a robbery gang.

(Business Torch)

Lacking parental care has led to a setback for a teen Isaac Obong who was recruited to rob a petrol station in Cross River State.

On Saturday, June 9, 2018, the police arrested Obong and his gang after the owner of the business Joseph Attoh put a call to the police.

Dead parents expose little boy to be recruited by big time robbers

The police arraign notorious armed robbers in Lagos.

(Nigerian Eye)

 

According to Punch News, the gang made away with N2 million at gun point.

Isaac Obong who is 18 years old explained how he was introduced to a life of robbery when  Southern City News questioned him.

He got nabbed on his first attempt.

“This is the first time I am going into big-time robbery. My parents are dead and I have been catering for myself all alone. We were recruited on the street to join in the operation.

“I was on my way back from work when they recruited me. I vulcanise tyres. We were not actually with guns, we were only asked to be on the watch out.

"We were caught while the other robbers with guns escaped. We were not given any money," says Obong who was with gang member Daniel James, as young he is.

Dead parents expose little boy to be recruited by big time robbers

The police responded to a distress call from the owner of a filling station where a sum of N2 million was reported stolen.

(Daily Post)

ALSO READ: Armed robber steals car but dies in it before he could escape

The frustration that has come along with feeding led him to the path of stealing though it wasn't his primary goal.

Things are still difficult for James who still has it mother unlike Isaac Obong.

“I lost my father some years ago and that was how I crashed out of secondary school.

"After dropping out, I am currently learning how to repair vehicle radiator. I had just returned from work on that fateful day and on getting home my mother said there was no food in the house.

“I went to my brother’s barbing shop to inform him of the situation at home but on my way back, this Isaac friend came with some people and they forced me to join them.

"They (the armed robbers) insisted that they would kill me if I do not join them. I had no option but to join them. This is my first robbery attempt and I was forced to join them," the teen narrated.

Dead parents expose little boy to be recruited by big time robbers

On May 14, 2018, a security guard was reportedly killed when armed robbers attacked a filling station in Awka, Anambra State.

(National Helm)

ALSO READ: Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja

Cross River State police commissioner Mr Hafiz Inuwa paraded 50 other persons alongside the gang comprising of the teens and another Ofonime Ukpong.

The trio were apprehended after the police visited their residence.

Search warrants executed at the their homes yielded a confession from the suspects who will soon be arraigned in court according to police chief Inuwa.

